Edinburgh flights: Northern Lights hotspot one of three exicting new routes announced from Edinburgh via Paris
A major airline has announced flights from Edinburgh – via Paris – to three new exciting destinations.
Air France will fly passengers from the Scottish capital to Salvador (Brazil), Malé (Maldives) and Kiruna (Sweden) via Charles de Gaulle.
The carrier will offers three flights a week to Salvador (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) beginning October 28, 2024. The former Brazilian capital, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be Air France's fifth destination in Brazil, after Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Fortaleza and Bélem (the latter from Cayenne, French Guiana).
Holidaymakers can also fly to Malé, with up to two flights a week (Fridays and Sundays) during the winter holiday season, from December 20, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Flights will be operated on Airbus A350-900s equipped with 292 seats.
Finally, Air France will offer one flight per week to Kiruna, beginning December 21, 2024, operated on Airbus A319s. Located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, Kiruna is an ideal starting point to experience the region's pristine nature and attempt to spot the Northern Lights.
