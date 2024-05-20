Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Air France add new routes with convenient connections for travellers from Edinburgh

A major airline has announced flights from Edinburgh – via Paris – to three new exciting destinations.

Air France will fly passengers from the Scottish capital to Salvador (Brazil), Malé (Maldives) and Kiruna (Sweden) via Charles de Gaulle.

The carrier will offers three flights a week to Salvador (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) beginning October 28, 2024. The former Brazilian capital, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be Air France's fifth destination in Brazil, after Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Fortaleza and Bélem (the latter from Cayenne, French Guiana).

Air France will offer one flight per week from Edinburgh to Kiruna - an ideal place to spot the Northern Lights - via Paris. Photo: Pixabay

Holidaymakers can also fly to Malé, with up to two flights a week (Fridays and Sundays) during the winter holiday season, from December 20, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Flights will be operated on Airbus A350-900s equipped with 292 seats.