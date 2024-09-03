Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh motorists using the M8 are reminded to plan ahead and expect long delays during major roadworks at Harthill commencing later this week.

Westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane for 14 days while Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurfaces 1.55 kilometres of the M8 westbound at Harthill services.

The works will begin with two overnight closures of the M8 eastbound at Junction 5 on the nights of Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6, from 8.30pm until 6am. A signed diversion route will be in place from Junction 5 to Junction 4A via the B7057, B7066 and Balgornie Road, adding an estimated four minutes and 0.4 miles to affected journeys.

From the morning of Saturday, September 7, until the morning of Saturday, September 21, the westbound carriageway of the M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A with a contraflow arrangement in place on the eastbound carriageway. Two lanes will remain open for eastbound traffic, however westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane 24 hours a day.

This is necessary due to the depth of construction and to allow for sustainable construction techniques, including the recycling of hazardous material to be reused within the construction materials for the new road surface.

The M8 roadworks at Harthill will get underway on Thursday, September 5.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “This section of the M8 westbound is nearing the end of its service life and it is essential that we replace the road surface now before it deteriorates.

“This is a significantly deeper and more comprehensive resurfacing project than is typically carried out during overnight closures. The works have a design life of 20 years.

“Most of the structural defects being repaired are below the surface and were revealed from investigations including deflectograph surveys, ground penetrating radar and material testing, rather than cracks or potholes on the surface. We’ll be reconstructing the road to a depth of several hundred millimetres, and down to the full depth of construction in some places.

“Traffic modelling indicates estimated delays for westbound traffic of up to 30 minutes at peak times. We’re warning road users to plan ahead and expect long delays in the hope that many will alter their travel plans to avoid this disruption.

“We appreciate the delays and disruption that these works will cause, however we’ve done everything we can to minimise the impact. We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”

During the contraflow, the M8 Junction 5 westbound off-slip and eastbound on-slip will also be closed, with traffic directed to M8 Junction 6 from where they can return eastward to exit at M8 Junction 5 or continue eastbound. This diversion will add an estimated 12 minutes and 10.8 miles to affected journeys.

Access to Harthill Services will be restricted for several days during the works. Precise dates and times will be confirmed closer to the time. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland, or on X at @trafficscotland.