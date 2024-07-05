Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train services on the east coast line have been affected after a person was hit by a train earlier today, which is impacting services to and from Edinburgh.

At around 11.45am today, Friday, July 5, train services first reported the sad death of a person hit by a train on the railway line between Darlington and Newcaste.

This tragic incident has hit Edinburgh services on the east coast line, with delays reported throughout this afternoon by Lumo, including to the Edinburgh to London King’s Cross service.

The train company later said: “If you've been affected by what's happened on the railway network today or need a shoulder to lean on, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the @samaritans on 116 123 from any phone or email [email protected] for a free confidential chat, 24/7.”

London North Eastern Railway posted on X, formerly Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Darlington and Newcastle. Services running between these stations are subject to cancellations and delays.”