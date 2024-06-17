Edinburgh residents spend nearly £200 each on their pre-holiday ‘glow ups’, says new study
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holidays are always something to look forward to, so it’s only natural that many people want to look their best when they head away.
However, from haircuts to manicures, spray tans to facials, millions of Brits are splashing more than £150 on hair and beauty treatments before they go abroad or take a staycation.
And in Edinburgh specifically, the average cost of a pre-holiday ‘glow up’ is even higher at £196, placing it in the second spot in the UK top ten.
That’s according to a recent study by hair and beauty supplier, Capital Hair & Beauty.
The UK cities where residents spend the most on average on hair/beauty treatments before a holiday (top 10)
- Southampton (£238)
- Edinburgh (£196)
- Newcastle (£182)
- Manchester (£177)
- London (£173)
- Birmingham (£154)
- Nottingham (£152)
- Norwich (£148)
- Glasgow (£135)
- Bristol (£134)
Their nationwide survey revealed that more than three-quarter of Brits (77%) get some sort of professional hair or beauty treatment done before they go on holiday, to help them look their best.
In Edinburgh, the most popular treatment is a haircut (64%), followed by hair colour / highlights (20%) and a blow dry (17%).
Nationwide, the five most popular treatments to have done before going away on holiday are:
- Haircut (77% have this done)
- Blow dry (29%)
- Hair colour / highlights (25%)
- Facial (22%)
- Manicure (18%)
One in ten will take their pre-holiday ‘glow up’ even further, adding a pedicure, eyebrow shaping and tint, bikini wax and body scrub into the mix.
This increases the total spend on professional treatments to a staggering £300, which the same price as three return flights to Paris (£300)!
As may be expected, women typically spend more on these types of appointments, than men.
According to the data, women will spend a whopping £166 to get their hair cut, coloured and blow-dried. Men, on the other hand will spend just £20 on average on a haircut.
Gen Z’s are not afraid to pull out all the stops to feel good for their holiday too.
In fact, 18-24-year-olds were the most likely to get at least one professional treatment done before they jet-off (85%), and they’re also the most likely to splash more than £900 on these.
Karen Hicks, Marketing Manager at Capital Hair & Beautycommented: “For many of us across the UK, gearing up for a holiday isn't just about throwing some clothes into a suitcase and arranging transportation to the airport – it’s also about the hair and beauty preparation! Think fabulous haircuts, booking in for a fresh new hair colour, meticulous waxing sessions and those all-important eyelash extensions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.