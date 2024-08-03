A three-vehicle crash this morning on a busy road into Edinburgh has led to congestion in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M8 eastbound between junctions one and two just before Hermiston Gait is partially blocked following the crash, with that route into Edinburgh already seeing queuing traffic due to the Truckfest event taking place at the nearby Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston.

The crash was reported just after 10am this morning, with traffic there still slow moving. One lane remained close at 12 noon, with emergency services still in attendance at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M8 just before Hermiston Gait, where a three vehicle crash happened at around 10.15am this morning, Saturday, August 3. | Google Maps

Traffic Scotland said: “Eastbound Junction 1 - Road is RESTRICTED due to a 3 vehicle collision with congestion building. Delays are approx. 19 minutes. Road users are advised to approach with caution. TRISS are aware.”

Congestion is also building at junction nine on the M8 due to the Truckfest event, with delays of 13 minutes currently expected. Road users are advised to approach with caution and allow extra time for their journey

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queuing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on M8 Eastbound between J2 M9 J2 and J1 A720 Edinburgh City Bypass (Hermiston Gait).”