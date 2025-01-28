Edinburgh tourism tax "entirely self-defeating" say holiday parks

Family days out at Edinburgh Castle

The British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA) says it is deeply disappointed by the decision of the City of Edinburgh Council to introduce a tourism tax affecting its members.

"In the council's original proposal for the levy last year, it was proposed that pitches for tents, touring caravans and motorhomes be exempt from the charge," said Sarah Allanson, Scottish Director of BH&HPA which represents around 200 Scottish holiday parks.

"This made sense as these guests are staying in their own property and just paying for a place to keep it overnight, unlike people using bricks-and-mortar accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs and holiday cottages.

"In the event, this logical exemption was removed by the council in its final decision, and now all visitors to holiday parks will face paying a 5% levy if they still choose to come to Edinburgh.

"We are now urgently calling on the council to re-consider as the tax will have a huge negative impact on our sector which is almost wholly reliant on domestic tourism. It will also disproportionately affect families on a tighter budget who have traditionally been drawn to the more affordable stays offered by holiday parks.

"Other types of visitors to the city might also be forced to find accommodation elsewhere, including those seeking carer respite breaks, people seeking a longer stay while a family member is in hospital, and performers and temporary events staff attending the Edinburgh Festival.

"Another unintended consequence of the levy is likely to be a rise in irresponsible camping and motorhome stopovers in rural areas where no levy will be paid. This will mean councils having to deal with litter and human waste from non-contributing visitors in parts of our most beautiful countryside.

"We are now calling on the City of Edinburgh Council to think again as this revenue raising measure would be entirely self-defeating in its aim, and would have a damaging knock-on effect on the holiday park sector and the local residents they employ” said Ms Allanson.