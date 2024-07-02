Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh street which was closed to traffic and pedestrians this afternoon after a 'potential item of ordnance' was discovered, has now been re-opened.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, July 2, and immediately closed Comley Bank Road between Fettes Avenue and East Fettes Avenue, as well as a Boots branch on the corner of Comley Bank Road and Learmonth Avenue.

The road closure led to bus diversions and traffic congestion as the Tuesday evening rush hour began.

Comley Bank Road was closed on Tuesday afternoon, July 2. | Chris Sinclair

However, at around 5.30pm, police confirmed that the road was now re-open following “the removal of an item of historic ordnance”. Affected bus services, Lothian Buses 24 and 29, have now resumed their scheduled route through the area.