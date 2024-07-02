Edinburgh's Comely Bank Road re-opens after after the removal of an 'item of historic ordnance'
Police arrived on the scene shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, July 2, and immediately closed Comley Bank Road between Fettes Avenue and East Fettes Avenue, as well as a Boots branch on the corner of Comley Bank Road and Learmonth Avenue.
The road closure led to bus diversions and traffic congestion as the Tuesday evening rush hour began.
However, at around 5.30pm, police confirmed that the road was now re-open following “the removal of an item of historic ordnance”. Affected bus services, Lothian Buses 24 and 29, have now resumed their scheduled route through the area.
Police Scotland said: “All roads have reopened after the removal of an item of historic ordnance found on Comely Bank Road. The incident was reported around 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 2. “The item has been removed to be safely disposed of by Explosive Ordnance Disposal and there was no risk to the public.”
