Escape to Jet2holidays’ up-and-coming Croatian destination in Summer 25

The UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, has revealed one of its up-and-coming family destinations for Summer 25.

Ideal for fun-packed family getaways, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will start operating to the Croatian gem Pula and the Istrian Coast from 1st May 2025, timed perfectly for a summer getaway for all the family.

Accessible from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted Airports, families can enjoy fun in the sun in this modern seaside resort which rubs shoulders with ancient history, offering heaps of action-packed activities. This picture-perfect Croatian coastline is lined with stunning beaches, Roman monuments and charming restaurants, promising to entertain the whole family.

With up to five weekly flights departing to the luxurious holiday hotspot, customers have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a getaway to Croatia’s Istrian peninsula.

Pula City

The full Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer 25 programme to Pula is as follows:

Birmingham Airport

· Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 2nd May to 29th September 2025.

Manchester Airport

· Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 2nd May to 29th September 2025.

London Stansted Airport

· Weekly Saturday services operating from 3rd May to 27th September 2025.

For families looking to plan ahead for an exciting getaway, Jet2holidays recently announced the addition of Free Child Place holidays onto every flight for Summer 25, on top of the millions already available across this summer and next summer. Available from all of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ UK airports, families can escape to the sunshine for even less to create lasting memories together.

Package holiday options with Jet2holidays offer ease for families, combining a choice of 3-5 star accommodation across Pula and the Istrian Coast, in-resort Customer Helpers and return transfers, as well as flights with Jet2.com and a 22kg baggage allowance in one ATOL protected holiday.

With this up-and-coming resort just waiting to be explored next summer, plus millions of Free Child Place holidays available, families should look no further than a Jet2holiday to Pula and the Istrian Coast for destination inspiration.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Croatia, Pula and Istrian Coast, Medulin, 4 star Park Plaza Belvedere Medulin, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 3rd May 2025.

Price: £789 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 & 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Croatia, Pula and Istrian Coast, Novigrad, 4 star Aminess Maestral Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 2nd May 2025.

Price: £899 per person based on 2 adults and 1 children (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Croatia, Pula and Istrian Coast, Porec, 4 star Valamar Isabella Collection Island Resort, 7 nights half-board departing from Manchester on 8th May 2025.

Price: £979 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 & 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com

All prices and availability correct at the time of publication.

