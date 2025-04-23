Escape to Scotland this May – Two bank holidays, endless adventures from Just £26pp with Largo Leisure Holidays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Largo Leisure Holidays is rolling out an irresistible invitation to embrace the beauty of Scotland during the upcoming May Bank Holidays. With six stunning holiday parks to choose from, each set-in postcard-perfect locations to escape the everyday and experience Scotland in full bloom.
From the tranquil shores of Loch Tay Highland Lodges to the riverside charm of Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Perthshire, and the peaceful pastures of Cruachan Farm Caravan & Camping Park, each park offers a unique slice of Scottish paradise. Explore the dramatic countryside at Campsie Glen Holiday Park near the Trossachs, wake up to sea views at Sauchope Links Holiday Park in coastal Fife, or unwind in the woodland haven of Letham Feus Holiday Park, just minutes from the East Neuk coast.
Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, a romantic weekend, or a family retreat, May is the perfect time to travel. With longer daylight hours, blooming landscapes, and milder weather—Scotland in spring is simply spectacular.
And with both the Early May Bank Holiday and the Spring Bank Holiday offering long weekends, you don’t even need to dip into your annual leave to make unforgettable memories.
Largo Leisure Holidays: Six locations. Countless adventures. All from just £26pppn.
Book your break now and let Scotland work its Spring magic