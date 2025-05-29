Explore the epic Arctic landscape of ‘Mission: Impossible’ on an Expedition Micro Cruise Adventure

The epic Arctic landscape of Svalbard has made its big screen debut this month. Action film star Tom Cruise has once again pushed the boundaries of filmmaking, venturing to the remote and breathtaking archipelago of Svalbard for his latest film "Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning”.

​​​​"The Final Reckoning" promises to be a visual spectacle with scenes filmed against the dramatic backdrop of Svalbard's glaciers, icy fjords, and stunning Arctic landscapes. And it’s good news for film fans inspired by Tom Cruises’ Arctic adventure who can (literally) follow in his footsteps this Summer on an Expedition Micro Cruise with Secret Atlas.

With just 12 guests onboard, a small ship Arctic cruise offers an intimate escape into the cinematic wilds of Svalbard. Think glacial fjords, icebergs, and an abundance of polar wildlife. Svalbard has long been a destination for seasoned explorers and a Micro Cruise allows the flexibility to visit some of the locations seen in the film including Longyearbyen and Ekmanfjord in Isfjorden.

“There’s never been a better time to visit Svalbard”, said Michele D’Agostino, Secret Atlas Co-Founder. “Our Expedition Micro Cruises are designed to immerse guests in the true spirit of Arctic exploration - up close, authentically, and far away from the crowds. Travelling on a small ship, our expeditions are also flexible and can venture to more remote locations than larger vessels providing a true, behind the scenes look at the destination.”

This summer, Secret Atlas invites adventurers to experience Svalbard the way it should be —off the grid, authentic, and completely unforgettable.

Svalbard Summer Micro Cruise – from £10,900 per person

Departing from Longyearbyen during June – August 2025, this 8-10 days Micro Cruise explores the natural wilderness of Svalbard during the summer months when wildlife is at its most abundant with 24 hours of daylight – one of the greatest shows in nature. Explore walrus haul-outs, encounter polar bears and reindeer, and take short hikes ashore to explore historical sites including glaciers and abandoned whaling stations. This expedition also offers the chance to learn from the knowledgeable guides and return home with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Arctic ecosystem.

Price is per person and based on double occupancy in a twin or double cabin. To book, visit https://www.secretatlas.com/expeditions/svalbard-summer-micro-cruise.

Svalbard Autumn Photo Tour with Polar Photographer Piet van den Bemd – from £13,900 per person

Experience the Arctic at its finest on this Autumn photo tour of Svalbard from 24th August – 4th September 2025, with acclaimed polar photographer Piet van den Bemd. The itinerary includes sailing north to capture the meltwater waterfalls of the Austfonna Ice Cap, a rare phenomenon which occurs as the ice cap warms during the summer months. Guests also have the opportunity to learn about and photograph Svalbard wildlife, from Arctic foxes to whales, reindeer, walruses, and polar bears.

Price is per person and based on double occupancy in a twin or double cabin. To book, visit https://www.secretatlas.com/expeditions/svalbard-autumn-photo-tour-piet-van-den-bemd.

Discover more about Secret Atlas at www.secretatlas.com.