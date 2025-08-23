Fairmont St Andrews to host Charity Golf Open with My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

The beautiful hotel at St Andrews | Fairmont

This September, Fairmont St Andrews invites golfers to tee off for a cause with the launch of the inaugural Fairmont Golf Open, held in proud support of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity committed to their goal of a world free of motor neuron disease (MND).

Taking place from 12–14 September 2025, the three-day event offers players two rounds of championship golf across the world-renowned Torrance and Kittocks Courses, set against the sweeping coastal backdrop of St Andrews Bay. The full experience includes two nights of five-star accommodation, daily breakfast, evening entertainment, and a farewell lunch and awards ceremony to close the tournament in style. This is more than a game, it's a celebration of sport, community, and purpose.

To mark the launch of the partnership, 10% of all bookings for The Fairmont Golf Open, and all new golf event bookings until the end of the year, will be donated to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to support their mission of funding vital research, and ultimately finding a cure for MND.

“We’re honoured to support a cause that carries so much meaning for the sporting world,” says Kai Winkler, General Manager, Fairmont St Andrews. “Doddie’s legacy continues to inspire, and we hope this event brings people together in his spirit with generosity, determination, and joy.”

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising & Communications at My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said: "We thank Fairmont St Andrews for their support of the Foundation, which will make a real difference as we work towards identifying effective treatments and one day a cure for MND. The golfing community has really got behind the Foundation, at all levels of the game, and this event is just the start of a special partnership."

Designed by Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance and celebrated architect Bruce Devlin, the two courses offer championship-level challenges, dramatic coastal holes, and panoramic views over the historic Home of Golf.

Event Details

Dates: 12–14 September 2025

Location: Fairmont St Andrews

Format: Teams of two (mixed teams welcome), valid WHS handicap max 36

Price: £995 per person

Includes: 2 rounds of golf, 2 nights' luxury accommodation, breakfast, 2 dinners with entertainment, and a farewell awards lunch

Book Now: Spaces are limited. Book now and 10% of your Fairmont Golf Open package will go directly to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.