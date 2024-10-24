Glasgow to Edinburgh trains affected by signalling fault for the rest of today
A fault with the signalling system at Linlithgow means the line towards Edinburgh is disrupted. As a result, train running between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.
Disruption is expected until the end of today, Thursday, October 24. Half hourly services will run between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High at quarter past and quarter to the hour.
A National Rail spokesperson said: “You can use your ticket to travel on alternative ScotRail services via any reasonable route. You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”
