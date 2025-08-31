Scottish luxury hotel brand House of Gods to open in London at Canary Wharf

After success in Edinburgh and Glasgow, House of Gods will open a new hotel in London in October.

The velvet ropes remain drawn, rooftop cocktails are yet to be poured, and the grand reveal is still on the horizon – but House of Gods London is already promising guests an experience far beyond an ordinary stay ahead of its opening on the 27th October 2025.

Positioned at the centre of London’s cultural playground and in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Canary Wharf, guests will be just moments from attractions including the Museum of London Docklands, Greenwich, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.

The brand-new hotspot will not only become one of London’s most glamourous places to stay but it will feature the very first rooftop to grace Canary Wharf, making it the perfect spot for post-work drinks or a relaxing afternoon in the city. Sacred Garden, a 300-capacity rooftop bar and restaurant will provide a moment to soak in the skyline and sweeping views over Eden Dock at what will soon be London’s most iconic destination.

House of Gods will feature 79 luxury rooms and suites that will follow the intimate, design-led spirit of House of Gods Edinburgh and House of Gods Glasgow with the new London property promising the same immersive glamour – but on a grander scale.

The exciting new spot is launching with a bold promise: to treat every guest like they’re famous, and to kick this off with a bang they will be running a special offer on all stays until 23rd December: “Guests can simply book with the exclusive code ‘VIP LONDON’ to unlock VIP check-in with glass of bubbly, a £20 cocktail bar tab to use on the rooftop and a royal room welcome with chocolates and a bottle of exclusive House of Gods Prosecco. Don’t forget milk and cookies delivered to you before bed, a mimosa breakfast on the rooftop – oh and late checkout, because VIPs leave when they want.”

Backed by Imbiba, the specialist leisure investor, this will be the third property from the Scottish hotel group, following its launches in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Now accepting bookings, House of Gods London will open later this year in the heart of one of London’s most dynamic districts, bringing its trademark decadence and drama south of the border.

Maximalist by design and boutique in attitude, House of Gods is set to shake up London’s hospitality scene.

Mike Baxter, Founder of House of Gods, said: “Since 2019, House of Gods has been built on a simple promise: every guest should be treated like they’re famous. At House of Gods, our guests aren’t just visitors, they’re the stars of the show. With our incredible new hotel in Canary Wharf, we’re taking that philosophy to dazzling new heights.

“London is our boldest move yet and every detail has been designed to make guests feel truly celebrated. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome London into the world of House of Gods.”

Bookings are now open at houseofgodshotel.com/london