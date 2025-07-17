Jet2.com adds Verona to ski programme from Edinburgh Airport

Following continued demand from skiers and snowboarders in Scotland, Jet2.com has expanded its ski programme from Edinburgh Airport by adding Verona to its line-up of ski destinations.

The leading leisure airline has put new ski services on sale to Verona for both Winter 25/26 and Winter 26/27, representing an additional 4,000 ski seats on sale. Verona is an exclusive destination to Jet2.com from Edinburgh Airport in winter.

New weekly Saturday services will be available from Edinburgh Airport from 7th February 2026 for Winter 25/26, which are perfectly timed for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and for Winter 26/27 from 26th December 2026, meaning customers can slope off to the snow during the Christmas holidays. The flights are scheduled to operate in the morning, offering friendly flight times for snow enthusiasts looking to make the most of their winter escape.

The addition of Verona to Jet2.com’s ski programme from Edinburgh Airport means customers can access the Italian Alps and the many ski resorts, slopes and views it offers. Skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of several popular ski resorts located close to Verona, including Val di Fassa, nestled in the Trentino region and one of Italy’s largest ski areas, Madonna di Campiglio, situated in the Brenta Dolomites of Northern Italy, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, a charming ski resort in the Dolomites offering stunning scenery and world-class ski runs.

As a result of this expansion, Jet2.com has ski flights on sale to six ski destinations from Edinburgh Airport for both Winter 25/26 and Winter 26/27 – Verona,Chambery,Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations, dates and flights, customers booking and travelling on ski flights from Edinburgh Airport with Jet2.comget to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades. Customers can also enjoy a 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage* with Jet2.com.

Jet2.com’s ski programme for Winter 25/26 and Winter 26/27 from Edinburgh Airport, in addition to Verona, is as follows:

Chambery – a popular area for winter sports, Chambery serves as a gateway to world-famous ski resorts in the French Alps, including Courchevel, the host of the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Weekly Saturday services from Edinburgh Airport, offering quick and easy access to some of Europe’s best slopes.

Geneva – up to two weekly services (Saturday and Sunday) on sale. Surrounded by the Alps, Geneva is a great gateway to some of the most popular French and Swiss ski resorts, including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

Salzburg – weekly Saturday ski flights on sale from Edinburgh Airport. Salzburg straddles the Austrian-German border and is key to hundreds of ski resorts, including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern.

Turin – this Italian gateway gives skiers endless options and with top resorts, such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d’Isere easily accessible, the region is a popular choice for skiers and snowboarders. Weekly Sunday ski services are available from Edinburgh Airport to the Italian city.

Innsbruck – with incredible ski resorts right on its doorstep, Innsbruck is the city of choice for many snow-worshippers. Skiers and snowboarders can access the Tyrolean capital from Edinburgh Airport with weekly Saturday services available.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are experiencing continued demand from skiers and snowboarders in Scotland clamouring to book the best of the action for this winter and next and our ski flights are selling very well. As a result, we are delighted to be expanding our ski programme even further and giving snow sports fans more choice, with the addition of Verona from Edinburgh Airport for Winter 25/26 and Winter 26/27. Verona provides fantastic access to the best ski resorts in the Italian Alps, whether you are a beginner or an expert, with several resorts within easy reach. With perfectly timed flights, we are giving skiers access to the best ski resorts across Europe, and we know our new ski services to Verona from Edinburgh Airport, along with those already on sale, will be a huge hit with snow sports enthusiasts.”

Jonny Macneal, Head of Aviation at Edinburgh Airport said: "It's in fair Verona where we lay our skis this and next winter, something we're sure our passengers will love!

"Making sure we work with our airline partners to provide a varied list of destinations is something we're always keen on so it's great to see Jet2.com add yet more options to its winter schedule."

*charges apply

Visit www.jet2.com