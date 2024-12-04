Last minute Christmas Tui deals: TUI unwraps some staggering festive stats

Wherever you’re travelling to this Christmas, festive food will be served and celebrations taking place in the skies on a TUI airplane or on the sea onboard a Marella cruise. And here’s some of the staggering stats that go into Christmas in the air and on the high seas.

TUI Airways is spreading holiday cheer this December, expecting to serve 15,000 hot chocolates onboard. More than 31,000 customers travelling to Lapland will enjoy a Christmas dinner in the sky with all the trimmings, including, 1,034lbs of Brussels sprouts, 1,000 pigs in blankets, and a hearty 2,860lbs of roast potatoes for spud enthusiasts.

Festive celebrations will extend across Marella Cruises’ fleet of five ships, delighting guests in destinations like Charlotte Amalie in the US Virgin Islands, Lanzarote in Spain, Kingstown in Jamaica, and at sea. The fleet will serve 5,000 turkey Christmas dinners during a three-hour Christmas Day service, bake 18,000 mince pies throughout December, dish up 1,000kg of potatoes for Christmas dinner, and for sprout lovers, 1,500kg of Brussels sprouts will be served during the festive month.

Marella Cruises offers a seven-night festive sailing A Canarian Christmas round trip from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Marella Explorer from £1404 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing an inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis. Calling at Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, Funchal, Madeira, day at sea, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Spain, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. Includes flights from Cardiff to Gran Canaria, on 21st December 2024, 20kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Marella Cruises Christmas dinner

TUI offers a four-night holiday to Kuusamo, Lapland staying at the 3T+Holiday Club Kuusamo on a bed & breakfast basis from £1105 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Family Room with flights departing from London Gatwick on 11th December 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.