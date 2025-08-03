My magnificent stay shows Mar Hall has joined the ranks of Scotland's great hotels

Major General Robert Walter Stuart, 11th Lord Blantyre, returned from the battlefields of Egypt and Spain with a dream to create something timeless on Scottish soil. Sir Robert Smirke, one of the leaders of Gothic Revival architecture and the celebrated architect of the British Museum, was commissioned in 1828 to create a house that blended influences from Scotland with echoes of the grand salons of Europe. A distinctive building to defy expectations.

Almost two centuries later, Mar Hall has been reimagined with a £20 million redevelopment, turning the hotel and resort that opened in 2004 into a new destination, operating in the highest echelons of Scottish hospitality.

Mar Hall houses 74 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, and a collection of grand spaces, cosy corners and hidden nooks to be discovered. About ten minutes from Glasgow Airport, it is often where tourists begin or complete grand tours of Scotland. It has also offers discreet luxury accommodation to visiting celebrities over the years, including Liam Gallagher, Kyle Minogue and Bob Dylan. It features an 18-hole championship golf course, private event spaces, state-of-the-art leisure facilities, plus a 20-metre swimming pool and spa.

The revamp – which was led by Glasgow-based firm Graven also includes new additions such as a 24-person private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.

Lisa King, Design Director of Align Partners who led the design vision behind the transformation says: “It was a key focus for all involved that we should champion the best talent that Glasgow has to offer, from interior designer, Jim Hamilton of Graven Images, to the team at Timorous Beasties for our wallcoverings and fabrics, and Ali Smith at Art Pistol who curated the many walls of artwork, chosen from local emerging and established artists. Finally, Nichol Wheatly, a distinguished Scottish artist whom we commissioned to create four special pieces for the hotel, bringing with it another layer in the rich tapestry that makes up Glasgow’s creative talent.

“The brief was to revitalise Mar Hall, accentuating the building’s original qualities whilst also elevating the guest experience, breathing new exciting energy into the space, and creating something distinctly different. We wanted to create a contemporary feel of a grand house rather than a hotel, that will give a warm welcome to our guests and members, and deliver the very best of Scottish hospitality; putting the west coast of Scotland firmly on the map for both national and international luxury travellers.

“The project involves a complete overhaul of all guest rooms and public spaces, including the gallery, restaurant, bar, private event rooms, reception and main entrance, whilst also integrating new additions such as an exclusive members’ lounge, private cinema, and billiards room. Re-establishing the building’s connection to its surrounding landscape was also an important part of the brief, relandscaping the gardens, and very much making the exterior an extension of the interior views.”

Here’s what we found during our stay in a suite at Mar Hall.

The Gallery A grand yet comfortable space for afternoon tea, now featuring a marble-topped bar for champagne, and cocktails. The Gallery is the hear of Mar Hall, now elevated by eye-catching furniture and art pieces - the hotel has worked with Glasgow's Art Pistol gallery and sources works from students at Glasgow School of Art. The room has doors that open out to the gardens which have been improved with more breakout spaces to relax. It's a striking setting that combines the traditional with a modern Scottish interpretation of luxury.

Afternoon Tea Award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Szilard Szentesi has created an afternoon tea menu that features an artistic selection of pastries, sandwiches and savouries, complemented by a wide choice of loose-leaf teas, champagne and sparkling wine. Our favourites were the strawberry cube with a Perthshire strawberry mousse, the carrot cake with aerated citrus crème fraîche and the obligatory scones served with clotted cream and Scottish preserves.

Mar Hall We stayed in the Erskine Suite with fantastic views across the Clyde. Rooted in the past while showcasing modern Scottish sensibilities, this is grandeur that is effortlessly elegant with a cool aesthetic. It feels like your own apartment within the resort. The room features a four-poster bed, a separate lounge area with a grand piano and bookcase, alongside an impressive bathroom with bath and shower. With the abundance of windows and corner location, our stay was framed by sweeping views of the river giving this room a tangible sense of place.

Mar Hall Lisa King, design director of Align Partners, explained the guiding principles behind Mar Hall's transformation: "We were careful to avoid any clichés of "Scottish design" but instead you will find subtle nods to Glasgow's industrial past, for example, in the metalwork of the bar, lounge and restaurant. At the same time, the stunning landscape that surrounds the hotel definitely influenced the colours, the wallpapers, and our art selection. It was about weaving those elements in thoughtfully, giving a nod to the surroundings without making it feel too obvious. The result is a space that feels distinctly local, but in a fresh, contemporary way."