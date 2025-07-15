New era brings glamorous new audience to Athenian Riviera - Julie Douglas

Taverna 37, showcasing Greek specialties, is the perfect location for a relaxed lunch or romantic waterfront dinner

An orange lozenge-like sun dissolved gently into the shimmering Aegean Sea – creating silhouettes of distant islands.

From the vantage point of a stylish rooftop bar, sundowner in hand, it was the perfect prelude to dinner.

“I just don't think, at this age, I'm meant to live an uncomfortable life, " I thought, borrowing a line from the hit black comedy The White Lotus.

As if to read my mind, an attentive waiter appeared at my side with a tiny stool for my handbag, so that it could be comfy too.

Located at the edge of Cape Sounion at the southern tip of Attica, the clifftop Temple of Poseidon is dedicated to the Olympian God of the Sea

It was the standard of service and attention to detail we'd come to expect during our short seaside break at the Astir Palace Hotel Athens, operated by Four Seasons.

Recognised as a world leader in high-end hospitality, the group has provided the location for all three seasons of the fictional hotel drama – at its flagship properties in Hawaii, Sicily and most recently Thailand.

This has led to a surge in bookings worldwide, driven by fans looking to create memorable scenes of their own against an undeniably exotic backdrop.

But the five-star hotel chain was a go-to choice for the discerning traveller long before The White Lotus hit our TV screens, as was the Athenian Riviera where we were based.

Sea-view suites and rooms are bright and airy with contemporary marble bathrooms

This stretch of coastline was certainly in vogue in the 1950s, when its pristine beaches and upmarket venues attracted global icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Frank Sinatra and Jackie Onassis.

Today, the area’s legacy of glamour has been revitalised by the emergence of a number of new exclusive resorts, including the Astir Palace Hotel and the recently opened Astir Marina.

Positioned on the southernmost tip of the Vouliagmeni peninsula, only a 40-minute drive from the Greek capital, the resort has become a popular hideaway for guests looking to combine a tranquil beach escape with exploration of the city's famous landmarks.

For a hotel of 303 rooms, our entry-level sea-view room felt surprisingly boutique and private; its well furnished balcony hidden from the gaze of neighbouring guests.

The Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens has many beautiful vantage points where guests can enjoy the sunset

In keeping with the hotel's overall style of "chic minimalism", a neutral colour scheme, contemporary furnishings and a full marble bathroom gave the room a cool, laid-back elegance. The biggest TV I’ve ever watched was cleverly disguised as a wall-to-wall mirror, adding to the spacious and airy feel.

In addition to 200 standards rooms, set across two separate buildings, the 75-acre site has 42 suites and 61 secluded bungalows, many with their own swimming pools or private beach/poolside cabanas.

With couples and honeymooners in mind, there’s a large adults-only infinity pool, separate from the family-friendly main pool, and three private beaches ideally placed for water sports and boat trips, as well as private sunset dining.

Keen to showcase international cuisine alongside traditional Greek, Italian and Mediterranean menus, the hotel offers eight restaurants, including a Latin American-inspired poolside bar, a traditional waterfront taverna and the Michelin-starred Pelagos (Greek for Ocean) run by chef Luca Piscazzi.

The Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens is one of the exclusive new resorts bringing the world's glitterati back to the Athenian Riviera

In an area of Europe renowned for its outstanding fresh produce, it was great to see food and drink being prepared and presented with real reverence, from the breakfast buffet to a la carte dining.

To allow guests to immerse themselves fully in the country's culinary culture, the hotel offers a 'Market to Table' experience, with a chance to join chefs as they shop for ingredients at Athens' famous Kallithea Market.

While some in our party set off in search of ripe tomatoes, aromatic olives and feta cheese for the ultimate Greek salad, we were dispatched to the seafood stalls to wrestle slippery sardines and a long-tenticaled Octopus into the shopping bag.

Back in the Pelagos kitchen, and assisted by the professionals, it was time to create our own authentic dishes for a lunchtime feast, enjoyed family-style around one big table with plenty of local wine.

With so much to see on our doorstep, we decided to skip our usual poolside siesta and asked the concierge to arrange an afternoon trip to the Acropolis, allowing time for a pre-dinner game of tennis on our return.

I’d been warned by previous visitors that we'd be joining throngs of tourists clamouring to see beyond the scaffolding for a view of the Parthenon, currently undergoing long-term restoration.

Guests in one of the terraced suites enjoy pre-dinner drinks as the sun sets over the Saronic Gulf

But this was my chance to see the original home of the Elgin Marbles – or Parthenon Statues – now housed, controversially, in the British Museum.

Dominating the Athens skyline from the Acropolis Rock, the temple was built in 447 BC to honour the city's divine patron, the goddess Athena.

On a showery day in late spring, the site was much quieter than we'd expected, its mythical aura somehow enhanced by a timely burst of early evening sunshine.

The following morning, after a workout in the fitness centre, we were reunited with our guide from Kedros Travel for a half-day group excursion to Cape Sounion and the Temple of Poseidon, an hour away at the southern tip of Attica.

A major monument of the Golden Age of Athens, the temple's well-preserved marble columns are dedicated to the powerful God of the Sea, known to wreak vengeance on those who offended him. We viewed the site from a respectful distance, taking in its stunning cliff-top views.

For me, no indulgent getaway would be complete without a visit to the spa, especially one that offers timeless wellness secrets said to be inspired by the teachings of Hippocrates himself.

Like everything else about this hotel, my massage was wonderfully luxurious, setting me up nicely for the four-hour return flight to Heathrow.

We'd risked the wrath of Poseidon, had a close encounter with an octopus and travelled back in time more than 2000 years – quite an adventure for me and my handbag on our first Four Seasons experience.

With another 130 hotels there for us to discover, across five different continents, it's a storyline that could run and run.

Rates at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens start from £608 per night, including breakfast, for a Nafsika sea-view room.

www.fourseasons.com/athens