Leadburn junction is to be resurfaced and upgraded to improve safety, with work beginning on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy junction, which lies between Penicuik and Peebles, has been the focus of several campaigns calling for improvements over the last 15/ 20 years.

In collaboration with Scottish Borders Council, Midlothian Council will start the work at the intersection of the Peebles Road A703 and the A701/A6094 on Monday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are expected to take up to three weeks. Road users should expect traffic delays due to roadworks however these will be minimised. Any road diversion will also be made clear at the junction for users to follow.

The notorious Leadburn junction in Midlothian. | Midlothian Council

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for roads, Councillor Dianne Alexander said: “The junction serves a key connection for people travelling between Midlothian and Borders Council areas, north to Penicuik and Howgate, and south towards Eddleston and Peebles.

“The work is intended to improve safety at what is a very busy junction.”

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheduled work will be done in two phases. The first phase will upgrade the surface layer of the carriageway.

Phase two involve further road safety features, including laying a high friction surface to improve skid resistance, installing solar active studs to make it easier to identify lanes, and installing vehicle activated junction warning signs on all approaches.

The project is scheduled to last two to three weeks, with phases one and two expected to last 7-10 days respectively. The collaboration works are fully funded by Transport Scotland, Road Safety Improvement Fund.