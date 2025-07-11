Scenic Scottish Getaways: Family Summer Breaks from £450 with Largo Leisure Parks

Largo Leisure Parks has unveiled a new summer offer, giving holidaymakers the chance to enjoy four-night midweek or three-night weekend peak summer breaks from just £450 across their six scenic parks in Scotland.

Largo Leisure understands that getting away in the summer holidays can be expensive for families and has created this offer to help those on a budget enjoy a much-needed break.

Set amid some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the rolling hills of Perthshire to the dramatic coastline of Fife, these breaks offer guests the perfect opportunity to explore Scotland’s natural beauty without breaking the bank.

Among the destinations is Sauchope Links Holiday Park, overlooking the Firth of Forth in the historic East Neuk of Fife, known for its coastal walks and charming fishing villages. Also in Fife, Letham Feus Park offers peaceful countryside surroundings with easy access to the region’s famed beaches and golf courses.

In Central Scotland, Campsie Glen Holiday Park sits at the foot of the Campsie Fells near Stirling, an ideal base for exploring the Trossachs and Loch Lomond, while Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff places visitors right in the heart of Perthshire, surrounded by forests, rivers, and traditional market towns.

For those seeking a Highland escape, Loch Tay Highland Lodges and Cruachan Farm Caravan & Camping Park near Killin provide direct access to lochs, glens, and mountains, with panoramic views and abundant outdoor activities such as hiking, axe throwing, kayaking, paddleboarding, walking and fishing.

This amazing value offer, available throughout the whole summer, reflects a growing demand for UK getaways that combine affordability with authentic experiences. Each Largo Leisure Park offers its own unique gateway to Scotland’s diverse scenery, whether it’s a seaside stroll, a hike through the Highlands, or simply time spent relaxing in peaceful surroundings.

A few of the breaks on offer:

Braidhaugh Holiday Park – 18th July – 3 nights – 2-bedroom Comfort Caravan (sleeps 6) - £450.

Sauchope Links Holiday Park – 18th July – 3 nights – Contemporary Pet Friendly Lodge with Hot Tub (sleeps 4) - £500.

Campsie Glen Holiday Park – 28th July – 4 nights – Comfort 2-bedroom Pet Friendly Caravan (sleeps 4) - £487.

To book a summer escape with Largo Leisure Parks, visit https://largoleisure.co.uk/

*Prices from £450, varying by accommodation type and subject to availability*