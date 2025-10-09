Travel: the 9 best hotels in Scotland according to travel magazine Conde Nast - including 4 in Edinburgh

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:04 BST

Readers of prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast have chosen their favourity UK hotels, with 9 from Scotland making the top 30.

Edinburgh is home to some of Scotland’s finest hotels, and that has been further proven by the inclusion of four of the capital’s hotels in a new Reader’s Choice list by Conde Nast.

Hotels including The Caledonian made the list, scoring highly for satisfaction compared to those across the UK.

Conde Nast said: “Spanning the widths and breadths of the UK, this year's hotels as voted by you, have seen you steadfast in your loyalty to iconic properties in London, heritage houses with exceptional wellness offerings on the city's outskirts, and beautiful boltholes in the midst of the countryside.

“Art, architecture, food and culture combine in a list that's absolutely worth saving. These are the hotels that you deem special enough to book time and time again.”

Keep reading to see which Scottish hotels made the list.

UK Ranking: 5. Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye scored a 98.50

1. Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye

UK Ranking: 5. Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye scored a 98.50 Photo: Helen Cathcart

UK Ranking: 7. The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye scored a 98.27

2. The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

UK Ranking: 7. The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye scored a 98.27 | Three Chimneys

UK Ranking: 10. Market Street Hotel, Edinburgh scored a 97.89

3. Market Street Hotel, Edinburgh

UK Ranking: 10. Market Street Hotel, Edinburgh scored a 97.89 Photo: Neil Hanna

UK Ranking: 11. The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire scored a 97.82

4. The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire

UK Ranking: 11. The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire scored a 97.82 Photo: Bruce & Company

