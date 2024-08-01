Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ScotRail has issued travel advice to those travelling by train to the Edinburgh Festivals from this weekend.

The Edinburgh Festivals, including the International Festival, the Fringe, and events such as Fringe by the Sea, are expected to see thousands of festival-goers attend hundreds of shows throughout August.

To support travel to and from the events, ScotRail has announced changes to its current timetable to support the festivals. Customers are reminded that a temporary timetable is currently in place due to fewer drivers making themselves available for rest day working, as is their contractual right, while pay talks are ongoing with the trade union ASLEF.

As with last week, Sunday’s timetable will be significantly reduced and customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or website to get the latest information.

Timetable changes

Extra carriages to late night services leaving Edinburgh, with an additional express service to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High departing after midnight at 0.15am (except on Sunday night/Monday morning).

Half-hourly service throughout the day and extra late-night trains from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High from Saturday, August 3, until the end of the festivals excluding Sundays. This is compared with the hourly service from 7pm under the current temporary timetable.

Sundays will see an hourly service operate on the express service between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

To support return travel to the popular Fringe by the Sea, an additional late-night service will operate from North Berwick to Edinburgh between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 11. On Monday to Saturday, the last train will leave North Berwick at one minute past midnight, with an earlier last departure time of 10pm on Sundays.

With services expected to be busier than usual, extra carriages will also be added to key trains to and from the capital city to destinations in central Scotland.

ScotRail is strongly advising customers to plan ahead and check their journey the day before travelling by using the ScotRail app. Retail systems will be updated by Friday, August 2.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “ScotRail is delighted to play its part in making the Edinburgh Festivals a success, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the capital city aboard our trains.

“Customers are reminded that with the temporary timetable currently in place, there are fewer services than normal in operation. But to support this major international event, we’ve made changes to our services, including extra seats and services and late-night trains to get people to and from Edinburgh.

“With trains expected to be busier than usual, we’re encouraging everyone visiting the capital to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner.

“Buying return tickets before you board using our mTicket system on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”

With thousands of festival-goers heading to the capital during August, there may be additional queues at some stations for train tickets. Purchasing in advance can save time at the station, and train tickets are available to buy before you board as an mTicket via the ScotRail app.

Extra staff will be on hand to make sure everything goes smoothly, and the train operator is also reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.