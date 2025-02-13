East Lothian: Six things you must do in East Lothian in 2025

East Lothian is a part of Scotland that is filled with history. It’s past is steeped in both industry and rural surroundings, and it has punched well above its weight in terms of impact on the world.
Visiting East Lothian, you can experience the best of brewing, some incredible nature trails - and the story about the inspiration behind them - and learn the history of flight.
So take a look at our list of six things to do in East Lothian right now.
1. Prestongrange Museum
For over 400 years Prestongrange was a focus of industry. A harbour, glassworks, pottery, colliery and brickworks have all left their marks on the landscape, including winding gear, a vast brick kiln and a Cornish beam engine. The museum is at Morrison's Haven, Prestonpans. Guided tours will be available, Open: Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September, 11am-4.30pm | Scottish Civic Trust
2. The John Muir Way
A route which connects east and west. The John Muir way spans the breadth of the country from Dunbar in East Lothian right out to Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute. The 130 mile route was opened in 2014 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Muir's death. Muir is the father of American National Parks. | Katharine Hay Photo: Katharine Hay
3. Belhaven Brewery
Belhaven Brewery in Dunbar is the perfect place for those interested in one of Scotland's most loved breweries. See how a pint of Best is made at Scotland's oldest brewery - it dates back to 1719. Photo: Third Party
4. Scottish Seabird Centre
You can explore Scotland's seas and even use interactive cameras to check in on Bass Rock which is the world's largest northern gannet colony. The Scottish Seabird Centre operates a range of boat trips, exploring the islands of the Firth of Forth from March to October. | ROB MCDOUGALL Photo: PIC: ROB MCDOUGALL