Skyscanner and Google Flights soar ahead: New research reveals the best UK flight booking websites for summer 2025

With millions of UK travellers gearing up for summer holidays, flight comparison and booking platforms are under pressure to deliver a seamless digital experience, with ease of use and speed key to converting holiday dreams into confirmed bookings.

To help travellers navigate this busy season, the expert testers at top software development firm, Propel Tech, have reviewed five of the most popular online flight booking platforms to determine which offer the best usability. Each site was tested for speed, search accuracy, price transparency and overall user experience to earn an overall score out of 10.

Top of the leaderboard were Skyscanner and Google Flights, both scoring 8/10. Skyscanner stood out for its simple, accurate filtering and transparent pricing, allowing users to compare options clearly across airlines. Google Flights performed similarly well, with fast load speeds and a streamlined booking journey taking just over a minute to complete.

Kayak followed closely with 7/10, thanks to detailed search tools and a “compare with other sites” feature. While effective, its slower desktop load speed, around 30 seconds, and a slightly longer booking process meant it didn’t quite match the front-runners.

Expedia and Opodo scored 6/10, both hampered by more complex navigation and pricing displays. Expedia showed early promise with strong filters, but delays during flight selection and unclear final costs impacted its rating. Opodo’s simple interface was let down by limited filtering and a less intuitive comparison layout.

Key testing areas included:

Time to booking confirmation: Skyscanner and Google Flights both allowed users to complete a search and booking in around one minute.

Search accuracy and filters: Platforms were assessed on how well they let users refine results by key criteria like baggage, flight time and stops.

Price transparency: Sites that clearly showed full fares up front and made comparisons easy scored higher.

Page load speed: Mobile and desktop load times were measured to reflect real-world user expectations. Kayak’s mobile speed was the fastest (approx. 12 seconds), while all platforms performed within a competitive range.

Iain MacFadyen, Test Manager at Propel Tech, said: “Summer is peak travel season, and the pressure on booking sites is immense. Consumers expect speed, accuracy and transparency when booking flights online. Skyscanner and Google Flights have clearly invested in user-first design that supports fast decision-making and minimal friction.”