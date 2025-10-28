Sparkling season of festive celebration unveiled at Fairmont St Andrews

A magical Christmas experience unfolds at Fairmont St Andrews, filled with warmth, wonder, and joyful tradition. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year on Scotland’s stunning East Coast, where festive spirit meets five-star luxury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perched among the sweeping dunes above Fife’s East coast, Fairmont St Andrews transforms this winter into a luxurious wonderland, alive with festive events and seasonal magic to set the stage for Christmas.

From heartwarming family experiences to glamorous party nights, the five star resort promises timeless festive charm for both hotel guests and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can indulge in a luxurious Christmas brunch event at Squire with decadent seasonal dishes, festive cocktails and live music, as well as a very special visit from Santa that promises magical memories that last a lifetime.

Or make this December truly unforgettable with the exclusive Santa’s Grotto Package where anticipating little ones can meet Santa in his grotto, share their Christmas wishes, and capture a keepsake photo surrounded by twinkling lights and holiday cheer. Available only to hotel guests, packages start from £365 per night, based on two adults and one child under 5.

For the grown ups, Fairmont’s legendary Festive Party Night offers the ultimate seasonal celebration, perfect for colleagues, clients, or friends looking for an unforgettable Christmas celebration. Guests can enjoy a welcome drink, a sumptuous three-course festive dinner, and live DJ entertainment to keep the dance floor alive long into the night. Alternatively, celebrate the season during the day with a delicious three course festive lunch, served with breathtaking views across St Andrews Bay. Fairmont will even take care of your transportation, so you can relax and focus on making memories.

This winter, the hotel's traditional afternoon tea is also reimagined this winter with a touch of Christmas magic as five exquisite courses including delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones and festive treats, are served beneath the breathtaking Zephyr sculpture in the heart of the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re indulging in a festive overnight stay or simply want to drop by to soak up the Christmas magic, there is fun to be had for all ages.

For reservations and festive bookings. please click here.

Festive Brunch with Santa – Sunday 30th November

Celebrate the festive season in style with our luxurious Christmas brunch at Squire.

£80 per adult (£100 for bottomless option)

£40 per child

Under 5s dine free

Spaces are limited. To book visit here.

Fairmont St Andrews

Festive Afternoon Tea - Available Thursdays to Sundays from 4th December, between 13:00–16:00.

Indulge in a five-course seasonal afternoon tea at Fairmont St Andrews this December, where a classic British tradition is reimagined with a touch of Christmas magic.

£45 per adult

£25 per child. To book visit here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas eve, guests can unwind with a relaxed evening of mulled wine, spiced apple cider and festive sweet treats as the St Andrews Musical Society Choir fills the air with carols. Little ones can collect reindeer food and treats for Santa, who will stop by every room with a special treat on his busiest night of the year.

On the big day, Indulge in a sumptuous festive meal served beneath the breathtaking Zephyr light installation as Santa and Mrs Clause spread joy at every table.

Christmas stays are available from £1,090 for a two-night package. Christmas Day reservations are also available to non residents from £150 per adult and £75 per child under 12.

Or why not welcome the New Year in style with a glittering Hogmanay celebration at Fairmont St Andrews. Enjoy flowing Champagne and vibrant live entertainment before retreating to luxurious coastal comfort. Residential packages start from £795*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On New Year’s Day, indulge at the Fairmont Brunch, featuring a lavish spread of fresh seafood, fine cheeses, charcuterie and indulgent desserts all served with flowing festive drinks to start 2026 in unforgettable fashion. Available for £80 per adult (£100 for bottomless option) or £40 per child.