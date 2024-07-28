4 . Roslin

Roslin can perhaps lay claim to a very unique claim to fame. The village was the birthplace of Dolly the Sheep, the world's first cloned sheep, in 1997. However, the village also has a much more ancient mystery surrounding it thanks to Rosslyn Chapel and it's reputed connection with the Knights Templar and the Holy Grail, and Freemasonry. | g8ste - stock.adobe.com