From Royal Burghs founded almost 2,000 years ago to top sporting attractions, the Lothians are home to some incredible places.
You can visit mysterious chapels, embark on treks into Scotland’s beautiful countryside or take in some of the nearby beautiful beaches.
Take a look at our gallery of the most charming villages and towns in and around Edinburgh and plan your next trip.
1. Dunbar, East Lothian
30 miles from Edinburgh, Dunbar receives less rain and more sunshine than most of Scotland. The town was the birth place of explorer, naturalist, and influential conservationist John Muir, and the coastal path that bears his name. The town also hosts a number of notable buildings - including Dunbar Castle and Dunbar Town House, both of which date to the 1500s.Photo: Pixabay
2. North Berwick
North Berwick was voted the best place to live in the Scotland in 2021, in part thanks to its beautiful beaches and the volcanic North Berwick Law which looms over the town. A number of islands are visible from the town - including Fidra which is said to have been the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Gullane
With an award winning beach - Gullane Bents - and golf coure - Muirfield - Gullane is a popular destination outside of Edinburgh. Ruins of the Old Church of St. Andrew built in the 12th century can still be seen at the entrance to the village.Photo: EduardoRM
4. Roslin
Roslin can perhaps lay claim to a very unique claim to fame. The village was the birthplace of Dolly the Sheep, the world's first cloned sheep, in 1997. However, the village also has a much more ancient mystery surrounding it thanks to Rosslyn Chapel and it's reputed connection with the Knights Templar and the Holy Grail, and Freemasonry. | g8ste - stock.adobe.com
