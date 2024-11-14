Top UK Staycations for 2025 revealed at Caravan & Camping Awards
The awards celebrated 12 exceptional sites across the country, selected by the AA’s expert inspectors for their outstanding quality and commitment to customer satisfaction. Categories included AA Glamping Site of the Year, AA Campsite of the Year, and AA Most Improved Campsite of the Year.
This year’s winners span the UK, from the rich history and sweeping views from the Isle of Anglesey in Wales to the stunning ancient woodlands nestled within the South Downs of West Sussex.
Hosting the awards, Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said, "As local travel continues to grow and sustainable tourism gains momentum, we are excited to announce the best camping and caravanning destinations for the upcoming year. This year's winners have demonstrated outstanding quality along with a strong dedication to eco-friendly practices and customer satisfaction, making them excellent options for UK travellers."
All winners of the awards feature in the 57th edition of the AA Caravan & Camping Guide, which is £14.99 and available to buy in bookshops now.
AA Caravan and Camping Awards
2024-25 winners
AA Campsites of the Year
Wales and Overall winner – Tyddyn Isaf Caravan Park, Isle of Anglesey
Scotland – Witches Craig Caravan & Camping Park, Stirling
England (also North West England regional winner) – Skelwith Fold Caravan Park, Cumbria
AA Campsites of the Year – regional winners for England
Heart of England – Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Staffordshire
North East England – Cote Ghyll Caravan & Camping Park, North Yorkshire
South East England – Concierge Camping, West Sussex
South West England – Woodovis Park, Devon
AA Glamping Site of the Year - Hadspen Glamping, Somerset
AA Sustainable Park of the Year - Old Oaks Touring & Glamping, Somerset
AA Most Improved Campsite of the Year - Park Foot Holiday Park, Cumbria
AA Small Campsite of the Year -Killerby Old Hall, North Yorkshire
AA Holiday Park of the Year- Trevornick, Cornwall
Congratulations to all 2024-25 winners, the full list of this year’s AA Caravan and Camping Awards winners can also be found on RatedTrips.com.