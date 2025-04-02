Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing severe delays this morning following a breakdown between Calder and Baberton.

Drivers have been warned to ‘expect longer than normal journey times’ where the average speed in 10mph, according to the AA. The incident was reported shortly after 8.30am on Wednesday, April 2.

The breakdown is affecting eastbound traffic, with Edinburgh Travel News reporting there is around a ‘45-minute drive time from the M8 junction 3’.

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long delays following a breakdown on Wednesday morning | Traffic Scotland

Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is restricted eastbound between Calder and Baberton due to a broken down vehicle. Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Shortly after 10am it added: "The eastbound carriageway is restricted due to a breakdown. Traffic is very heavy in the area and tailing back onto the M8. Delays are approximately 41 minutes."

The AA said: “One lane blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound from M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait) to B701 Wester Hailes Road (Baberton Junction).”