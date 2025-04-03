Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has found that a flight crew hadn’t noticed a wheel falling off during take-off from Edinburgh to Belfast on Halloween in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has carried out an investigation into the incident at Edinburgh Airport on October 31, 2023, when an aircraft’s right nose wheel detached on take-off.

The Emerald Airlines aircraft was carrying 55 passengers and four crew when it lost a wheel during take-off from the Scottish Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AAIB report found that the detachment was not observed by the airfield operations department and the flight crew were unaware of the loss of the wheel. They continued the flight and landed at Belfast City Airport without any abnormal indications or adverse aircraft performance.

On departure from Edinburgh Airport the aircraft’s right nosewheel detached on takeoff, on October 31, 2023. | AAIB

Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.

Sign up here 👇

The wheel was first noticed missing as the aircraft taxied onto stand at Belfast.

The report concluded that “a failure of the wheel axle caused by bearing overheat was identified as the cause of the wheel detachment”. Adding: “A number of potential contributing factors were identified, but the cause of the bearing overheat could not be positively determined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the commander informed air traffic control at Belfast of the missing wheel, both airports carried out runway inspections, and local police searched the area under the approach path.

The nose wheel was found beside the runway at Edinburgh. The flight crew and Edinburgh ground crew reported noticing nothing unusual about the aircraft during its turnaround in Edinburgh. All components related to the detached nose wheel, including the wheel axle nut, were recovered.