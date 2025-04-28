Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who use the Forth Road Bridge cycle path and footway have been warned to expect closures over the coming weeks, starting today, Monday, April 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To allow for works to be undertaken safely on an internal inspection of the Forth Road Bridge main cables, the footway/cycleway that is open to the public will be changed on a number of days during April and May.

The east footbridge on the Forth Road Bridge will be closed during certain days over the coming weeks, starting today, Monday, April 28. | BEAR Scotland

Click here to sign up 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The east footway will be closed to the public and the west footway will be open on the following dates: Monday, April 28 – Friday, May 2; Tuesday, May 6; Thursday and Friday, May 8 and 9; Monday, May 12 – Friday, May 16.

The east footway/cycleway will be open to the public at all other times. Both footways will be open on weekends.