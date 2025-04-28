Forth Bridge cables inspection to close footway and cycle path on certain days over the coming weeks
To allow for works to be undertaken safely on an internal inspection of the Forth Road Bridge main cables, the footway/cycleway that is open to the public will be changed on a number of days during April and May.
The east footway will be closed to the public and the west footway will be open on the following dates: Monday, April 28 – Friday, May 2; Tuesday, May 6; Thursday and Friday, May 8 and 9; Monday, May 12 – Friday, May 16.
The east footway/cycleway will be open to the public at all other times. Both footways will be open on weekends.
