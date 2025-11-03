Edinburgh commuters are facing delays and cancellations due to signalling faults at a Glasgow station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signalling fault between at Glasgow Queen Street lower level towards Airdie is causing delays and cancellations.

ScotRail has said it expects disruption to last until 10am on Monday, November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online ScotRail said: “We have had reports of a signalling fault at Queen Street Low Level affecting trains towards Airdrie

Commuters will face delays and cancellations throughout the morning. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Staff are now onsite waiting to gain access to track to carry out investigations and as soon as we have more information we will let you know.”

Some trains will be started from Bathgate, including the 9:10 from Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh.

It will no longer call at Edinburgh, Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Uphall and Livingston North.