Scotland’s largest airline, easyJet, has added three new routes to its Edinburgh network, offering even more choice for the winter season.

Flights are now on sale at easyJet.com and via the app, allowing customers to book early for the best fares. The collection of new routes on sale from today features popular city and winter break destinations including Innsbruck in Austria, Barcelona in Spain, and Belfast City in Northern Ireland.

Flights from Edinburgh to Belfast City will operate five times a week every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from October 26, providing even more connectivity between the regions.

Flights from Edinburgh to Barcelona, one of Europe’s most popular city break destinations, will operate twice a week, every Monday and Friday, starting October 27. Meanwhile, flights to Innsbruck, serving Austria’s renowned Tyrolean ski resorts, will operate once a week every Sunday, beginning December 7.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "We’re delighted to be offering yet another fantastic range of new routes, providing even more choice for our customers across the UK whether they’re looking to escape on a city break, hit the slopes, enjoy a festive getaway or chase the winter sun.

“With flights and holidays now available on even more routes for the winter, we’re providing greater direct connectivity for customers all across the UK to Europe and beyond and offering great value for money, always aiming to make travel easy.”

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport said: "We're really looking forward to offering passengers even more choice this winter as easyJet adds Belfast City, Barcelona and Innsbruck to their existing schedule.

"Whether you are chasing winter sun, vibrant culture or an alpine adventure, these destinations tick all the boxes, and we'd recommend doing all three!"

Flights on new routes from Edinburgh are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app. Edinburgh to Belfast City will operate five times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from October 26 with fares starting from £14.99.

Edinburgh to Barcelona will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from October 27 with fares starting from £38.99. And Edinburgh to Innsbruck will operate once a week on Sundays from December 7 with fares starting from £40.99.