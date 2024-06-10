Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smoking and vaping rules holidaymakers need to be aware of in popular hotspots including Turkey, Spain, France and Greece to avoid hefty fines

A travel warning has been issued to holidaymakers as they could face fines and penalties when travelling abroad this summer. The UK has been tightening its restrictions on smoking and vaping, but we aren’t the only country to do so in recent years.

Holidaymakers jet setting abroad this summer might find themselves faced with a hefty fine if they aren’t clued up on the latest laws and regulations in place. David Phillips from Vape Superstore has outlined the smoking and vaping regulations to be aware of in seven countries around the world so that holidaymakers don’t land themselves with any unexpected penalties on their travels.

Turkey

Turkey is one of the strictest countries in the world when it comes to laws around smoking and vaping. Smoking is prohibited in most public spaces, including bars and restaurants, educational facilities, indoor workplaces, hospitals, and on both private and public transport.

Tobacco products cannot be displayed in shops or sold in vending machines and must be sold in plain packaging. Turkey has also enforced an absolute advertising ban on tobacco products, meaning that you’re unlikely to see cigarettes or vapes featured on TV, radio or in newspapers here. Mr Phillips says: “Although holidaymakers can vape in designated smoking areas, you won’t be able to buy e-cigarettes whilst you’re in Turkey as they are not licensed for sale throughout the entire country.”

Smoking and vaping rules holidaymakers need to be aware of in popular hotspots including Turkey, Spain, France and Greece to avoid hefty fines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia

Mr Phillips advises holidaymakers to “steer clear of vaping when visiting Australia.” He adds: “It is illegal to purchase or import nicotine and disposable e-cigarettes without a prescription and in some jurisdictions, possession of a vape could result in up to two years of jail time or a hefty fine.”

Hungary

Hungary has extensive laws banning smoking and vaping in indoor public spaces, as well as in some outdoor spaces such as in playgrounds and underpasses. Advertising laws are also strict with smoking and vaping products banned in local newspapers and magazines, on TV and radio, on billboards, and even on internet advertising.

