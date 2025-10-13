Could something be out there? Despite the thoughts of many sceptics, a significant number of people still believe that we are not alone in the universe, and that extra-terrestrial life does exist—be it Greys, Insectoids, or those who believe in feline-like humanoids with intelligence and wisdom beyond our wildest imagination.

Interest in UFOs has increased since the release of several classified documents by the US Government. The conversation has been further fuelled by a recent object in our solar system: 3I/ATLAS. Initially identified as a comet, this third interstellar object ever discovered has led some to speculate that its unusual trajectory and behaviour might suggest it is more than just a natural space rock.

There is even talk from scientists like Avi Loeb that it could be an alien probe on a reconnaissance mission. While the scientific community largely agrees that 3I/ATLAS is a comet, its enigmatic nature has added to the ongoing public discussion about alien life and unexplained phenomena.

So, are there any UFO hotspots in the United Kingdom?

To pinpoint the UK's top locations, the team at Casino.org gathered and combined user-reported sighting data from three independent sources: the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC), the Enigma app, and the UFO Identified Group. They then totalled the reports for each location and adjusted this figure for population size using recent census data.

This created a per capita ranking, highlighting where residents are proportionally most likely to report UFO sightings, rather than simply showing the areas with the highest raw number of reports. It's important to remember that these rankings are based on subjective reports and may be influenced by factors like population density and local reporting culture.

As such, the data reflects the likelihood of a reported sighting, not definitive evidence of extra-terrestrial activity.

1 . Southampton (51.3) Rounding out the top 10 is the port city of Southampton. Many of the reports are linked to the Southampton Water and the Solent, with observers spotting strange craft over the shipping lanes. Sightings have also been reported over the skies of the city centre and the New Forest on its outskirts.

2 . Leeds (54.7) As the largest city on this list, Leeds has plenty of UFO activity. Reports are most concentrated around the city's main green spaces, including Roundhay Park and the skies above Harewood House. The area around the River Aire has also been a frequent location for sightings.

3 . Leominster (58.5) The market town of Leominster has a surprisingly high number of UFO reports. The majority of sightings have taken place in the rural countryside just outside of the town, particularly near Queenswood Country Park. There have also been numerous reports of objects flying over the River Lugg.

4 . Preston, (60.2) Preston's UFO sightings are widely spread, but most reports have come from the area around Moor Park and the University of Central Lancashire campus. Many observers have also documented unusual lights hovering over the River Ribble and surrounding parks.