West Lothian M8 overnight carriageway closures for two nights between Bathgate and East Whitburn
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works between the Bathgate and East Whitburn junctions, renewing a total of two kilometres of surfacing to create smoother and safer journeys for motorists.
A signed diversion route for eastbound traffic will be in place between M8 Junctions 3A and 4, via the A801, A7066 and A779. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 0.8 miles to affected journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing takes place.
“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions. Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.
