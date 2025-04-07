Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The eastbound carriageway of the M8 motorway between Junction 3A and Junction 4 will be closed for resurfacing on the nights of April 15 and 16 from 8.30pm until 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works between the Bathgate and East Whitburn junctions, renewing a total of two kilometres of surfacing to create smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

A signed diversion route for eastbound traffic will be in place between M8 Junctions 3A and 4, via the A801, A7066 and A779. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 0.8 miles to affected journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overnight roadworks are due to take place later this month. | BEAR Scotland

Click here to sign up 👇

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing takes place.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions. Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.