Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 tonight for a ‘Stand Up 2 Cancer’ special featuring well-known celebrities and their families including Tom Daley, Gordon Ramsey and more. As well, as a star-studded cast of celebs, Gogglebox regulars will make an appearance - fresh off the back of winning the Best Factual Entertainment award at the National Television Awards.

The new celebrity edition is part of a Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer’ charity drive. The organisation raises funds for cancer research through the televised specials its run annually since 2012. Other programmes including The Great British Bake Off and Celebrity Hunted also took part.

The live Channel 4 Stand Up to Cancer show has been particularly successful, raising £31,169,340 earlier this month. The live show was hosted by Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama and featured celebrity sketches, skits, and informative interviews.

To round-off the charity drive, Celebrity Gogglebox will see a packed line up featuring Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, Luke Evans and Charlotte Church and more. Here’s how to watch the Celebrity special and who will be on the show.

How to watch Channel 4s Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C

Celebrity Gogglebox will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, October 28. You’ll also be able to catch it on All4 , if you happen to miss it.

Which celebrities will appear on Channel 4s Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C?

A host of celebrities and their families, friends, or partners will take part in this year’s SU2C edition of Celebrity Gogglebox. Here’s the full list of celebrities:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black

Gordon Ramsey & Tilly Ramsey

Luke Evans & Charlotte Church

Ruby Wax & Mel B

Tom Daley will be joined by his husband Dustin Lance Black on tonight’s episode

Which Gogglebox regulars will appear on Channel 4s Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C?

There are a few regulars and fan-favourites back on the sofa to wax lyrical or hurl abuse over a new bout of TV shows. Here’s the list of returning regulars:

Advertisement Hide Ad