Great British Bake Off 2022: how to watch, catch up, and full cast
The Great British Bake Off returns with a tent full of hopeful bakers this week.
The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens this week, continuing series 13 of the popular show.
The show, which has gone on to become a global sensation, saw 10 hopeful bakers aiming to impress the judges with a range of bakes and challenges.
The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year.
Most Popular
The bakers will be hoping to avoid soggy bottoms and receive the highly sought after Paul Hollywood handshake.
So, how can you watch Great British Bake Off 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about keeping up this season.
When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?
Series 13 of GBBO kicked off on Tuesday 13 September at 8pm.
A tweet on the official British Bake Off Twitter account, confirmed the news: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022?
The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.
If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.
What is the line-up for The Great British Bake Off 2022?
Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.
The include:
- Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London - Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house.
- Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset - Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Her segment on a local radio show is called ‘Compost Carole’; during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.
- Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire - The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four.
- James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria - Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s.
- Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire - Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel.
- Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex - Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his sisters and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games.
- Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester - Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20.
- Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London - Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork.
- Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim - Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.
- Sandro, 30, nanny from London - Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy.
- Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London - Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley.
- Will, 45, former charity director from London - One of three children, Will grew up just outside Bristol, before leaving for university in Liverpool. Now he lives in London with his wife, three children and a cat called Tiggy.