The Great British Bake Off 2022: what is the theme for quarter finals of Channel 4 show
The Great British Bake Off quarter finals are coming and the stakes have never been higher - here’s everything you need to know about next weeks show
The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is well underway with 10 bakers left, all with hopes of being crowned Star Baker. The Channel 4 show is known for its great challenges, creativity and fabulous themes that change every week.
Each week the bakers will complete three challenges in line with the theme - a signature, a technical, and a showstopper.
The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year. All of whom will be keeping an eye out for any mistakes or not on theme bakes.
The stakes are getting higher as the competition progresses with the show already entering the final stages, and the quarter finals on the horizon. Custard week proved a difficult one with fan favourite Kevin being sent home, and the next theme will no doubt test our six remaining bakers skills further.
So, what is this weeks theme for the bakers? Here’s everything you need to know about this weeks episode of The Great British Bake Off.
When is the Great British Bake Off on?
The Great British Bake Off twitter account confirmed earlier this year that the show would be returning on Tuesday 13 September. Fans will be able to catch a new episode every Tuesday.
The tweet read: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”
What is this week’s Great British Bake Off theme?
The quarter finals week of the show will be Pastry Week.
The bakers will be tasked with baking a seasonal Signature in the form of an apple cake, followed by a s’more-ish Technical. In the Showstopper, they will create a Halloween piñata perfect for any spooky celebration.
How to watch The Great British Bake-off
The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.
If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.
The Great British Bake-off 2022 line-up
Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.
They include:
- Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London - Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house.
- Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset - Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Her segment on a local radio show is called ‘Compost Carole’; during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.
- Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire - The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four.
- James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria - Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s.
- Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire - Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel.
- Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex - Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his sisters and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games.
- Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester - Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20.
- Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London - Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork.
- Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim - Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.
- Sandro, 30, nanny from London - Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy.
- Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London - Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley.