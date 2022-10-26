The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is well underway with 10 bakers left, all with hopes of being crowned Star Baker. The Channel 4 show is known for its great challenges, creativity and fabulous themes that change every week.

Each week the bakers will complete three challenges in line with the theme - a signature, a technical, and a showstopper.

The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year. All of whom will be keeping an eye out for any mistakes or not on theme bakes.

The stakes are getting higher as the competition progresses with the show already entering the final stages, and the quarter finals on the horizon. Custard week proved a difficult one with fan favourite Kevin being sent home, and the next theme will no doubt test our six remaining bakers skills further.

So, what is this weeks theme for the bakers? Here’s everything you need to know about this weeks episode of The Great British Bake Off.

When is the Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off twitter account confirmed earlier this year that the show would be returning on Tuesday 13 September. Fans will be able to catch a new episode every Tuesday.

The tweet read: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”

What is this week’s Great British Bake Off theme?

The quarter finals week of the show will be Pastry Week.

The bakers will be tasked with baking a seasonal Signature in the form of an apple cake, followed by a s’more-ish Technical. In the Showstopper, they will create a Halloween piñata perfect for any spooky celebration.

How to watch The Great British Bake-off

The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.

If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.

The Great British Bake-off 2022 line-up

Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.

They include: