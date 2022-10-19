The Great British Bake Off finally returned with season 13 of the Channel 4 show on September 13.

The show saw 12 bakers return to the tent alongside judges Prue Leith, and Paul Hollywood, and hosts, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The baking show is known for putting some of the world’s best home bakers to the test, with intense technical challenges and spectacular showstoppers within a weekly theme.

The Great British Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas during Halloween Week.

Week three saw the remaining hopeful bakers take on their toughest challenge yet, where they were tasked with making two sharing-size pizzas, a pan au raisins with a creme patissiere sauce, and a Swedish Smörgåstårta.

It was a stressful week for the bakers with some managing to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

So, who left The Great British Bake Off last night? Here’s everything you need to know about what happened in this week’s episode.

Who was Star Baker?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syabira was named star baker this week pefectly executing her technical challenge and showstopper.

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Halloween brought some spooky and spectacular bakes, as well as some ‘basic and simple’ ones. In the end it wass Dawn who was sent home from the show. She placed fifth in the technical overall which involved making eight s’mores.

In her exit interview she said: ‘I really don’t want to shed tears over this because it’s been the best experience of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can’t wish for more than that. I’m really proud of what I’ve done. I’m so proud.’

How to catch up on Great British Bake Off

If you missed out on last night’s episode then you can catch up on the full episode on the Channel 4 hub All 4 which can be accessed on your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the remaining GBBO contestants?

Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London

Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire

Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London

Sandro, 30, nanny from London

Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London