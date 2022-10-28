The Voice UK reaches its conclusion this weekend where four acts battle it out for the converted prize. At the end of the last episode, coaches Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am whittled down the contestants to four and the remaining acts will now sing their hearts out for a chance to be crowned winner of season 11.

The semi-finals spelled controversy for Sir Tom Jones who came under criticism for sending fan-favourite Rachel home. Moments before Jones announced Anthonia was through to the final, he said to host Emma Willis: “I feel terrible because there is talent here.

“This is a hard decision for me to make. And I can only take one person through.”

Season 11 of the Voice UK saw ITV scrap the Battles round and replace it with a new segment called the Callbacks, where contestants are pitted against one another in a sing-off. During this, the coaches were joined by superstar guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur.

The Voice final will start at 8pm on Saturday October 29 on ITV and is expected to finish at 9:50pm. If you are unable to watch the episode live, you can catch up for free on the ITV Hub .

Who is in The Voice final?

Team Will

Naoimi Johnson (26-year-old from Bristol)

Team Olly

David Adeogun (20-year-old from London)

Sir Tom Jones performing with Anthonia Edwards in the final

Team Anne-Marie

Mark Howard (27-year-old from Nottingham)

Team Tom