The sixth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 11 couples taking to the ballroom. The couples brought some spooktacular performances to the dancefloor paying homage to the likes of Hocus Pocus.

Tony Adams received his highest score of the series with his quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band. The former footballer opened the show with dance partner Katya Jones, and left the judges ‘shocked’ with their impressive performance.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week six dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week six dance off?

James Bye alongside partner Amy Dowden was the fifth contestant of the show to be voted out of the competition. The two performed a Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker and their performance landed them bottom of the leaderboard following all the performances of Halloween week.

Bye and Dowden found themselves up against Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off. All four judges chose to save Fleur and Vito, who found themselves in the dance-off for the second time this season.

James spoke about his time on the show, explaining: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

"I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life in Amy, all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!"

Strictly leaderboard: Week six

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - 7, 8, 8, 9 = 32/40

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - 8, 9, 8, 8 = 33/40

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - 8, 8, 8, 8 = 32/40

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - 8, 8, 8, 8 = 32/40

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - 7, 9, 9, 10 = 35/40

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - 6, 8, 7, 8 = 29/40

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - 6,9,9,9 = 33/40

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - 8, 9, 9, 9, = 35/40

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Parma - 8,8,9,9 = 34/40

James Bye and Amy Dowden - 6, 7, 7, 7 = 27/40

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - 7,8,8,8 = 31/40

Strictly Come Dancing week seven theme

The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will update as the information becomes available.

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

