Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full swing, and will bring the spookiest vibes to our Saturday night as we go into the sixth week of the competition. Jayde Adams became the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance off.

The judges voted unanimously to save Rainford and Carlos but did commend Adams’ second performance saying it was much stronger. Last week saw the contestants commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the BBC with their dances.

We saw Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez top the leaderboard with their Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune, celebrating Blue Peter. They tied for first place alongside Hamza and Jowita’s Quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons, celebrating BBC Nature Programming.

This week the couples will return to the ballroom and take part in the annual Halloween week. The couples will bring all the spookiness of Halloween to their performances from their outfits to some incredible song choices.

What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, October 29.

What are the dances and songs for Strictly week six?

The remaining 11 couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:

Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh

Ellie and Johannes: Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy: Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)