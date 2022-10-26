Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Halloween week songs and routines - including Hocus Pocus and Kate Bush
Here is a full list of all the spooky songs and routines to be performed on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing as the contestants take on Halloween Week.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full swing, and will bring the spookiest vibes to our Saturday night as we go into the sixth week of the competition. Jayde Adams became the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance off.
The judges voted unanimously to save Rainford and Carlos but did commend Adams’ second performance saying it was much stronger. Last week saw the contestants commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the BBC with their dances.
We saw Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez top the leaderboard with their Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune, celebrating Blue Peter. They tied for first place alongside Hamza and Jowita’s Quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons, celebrating BBC Nature Programming.
This week the couples will return to the ballroom and take part in the annual Halloween week. The couples will bring all the spookiness of Halloween to their performances from their outfits to some incredible song choices.
What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, October 29.
What are the dances and songs for Strictly week six?
The remaining 11 couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:
- Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh
- Ellie and Johannes: Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy
- Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé
- Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
- Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna
- Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush
- Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
- James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker
- Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band
- Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen
- Will and Nancy: Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing
The show airs on BBC One every Saturday at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming onBBC iPlayer. If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can also catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.