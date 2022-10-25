Succession season four: Sky trailer, full cast list, how many episodes and when you can watch HBO series
Sky has revealed its first look at the highly-anticipated Succession season four
Sky gave fans a brand new look at the upcoming fourth season of Succession ahead of its highly anticipated release next year. The 45 second teaser trailer sets the scene for yet another suspenseful season following the Roy family.
The award-winning phenomenon that is Succession was confirmed to be returning for a fourth season back in October 2021. Following the announcement, filming kicked off in June this year. HBO’s Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said: “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”
In a statement Sky revealed: “In series four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”
The specific release date for Succession season 4 has not yet been confirmed by Sky or HBO, however, Sky did say the show would officially be returning in spring 2023 and that season four will consist of ten episodes.
So, how can you be ready for when season four comes out? Here’s how you can watch the show in the UK.
How to watch Succession in the UK
For brand new customers you can get Sky TV for £44 a month for 18 months instead of £51/month. The price includes a Netflix subscription and there’s a £20 set up fee.
You can also watch the show via Sky Atlantic by signing up for a Now TV membership.
Full Succession cast list
Spoiler alert, all the main characters got out of season 3 alive and well (ish), so we can expect to see all the main players returning in season 4.
Here is the full list of cast members so far:
- Brian Cox - Logan Roy
- Jeremy Strong - Kendall Roy
- Sarah Snook - Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy
- Kieran Culkin - Roman Roy
- Alan Ruck - Connor Roy
- Matthew Macfadyen - Tom Wambsgans
- Nicholas Braun - cousin Greg Hirsch
- J. Smith-Cameron - Gerri Kellman
- Peter Friedman - Frank Vernon
- David Rasche - Karl Muller
- Fisher Stevens - Hugo Baker
- Hiam Abbass - Marcia Roy
- Justine Lupe - Willa Ferreyra
- Scott Nicholson - Colin
- Zoë Winters - Kerry
- Jeannie Berlin - Cyd Peach
- Dagmara Domińczyk - Karolina Novotney
- Alexander Skarsgård - Lukas Mattson
- Arian Moayed - Stewy Hosseini
- Juliana Canfield - Jess Jordan
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones - Naomi Pierce
- Hope Davis - Sandi Furness
- Cherry Jones - Nan
- Justin Kirk - Jeryd Mencken
- Stephen Root - Ron Petkus
