Sky gave fans a brand new look at the upcoming fourth season of Succession ahead of its highly anticipated release next year. The 45 second teaser trailer sets the scene for yet another suspenseful season following the Roy family.

The award-winning phenomenon that is Succession was confirmed to be returning for a fourth season back in October 2021. Following the announcement, filming kicked off in June this year. HBO’s Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said: “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

In a statement Sky revealed: “In series four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The specific release date for Succession season 4 has not yet been confirmed by Sky or HBO, however, Sky did say the show would officially be returning in spring 2023 and that season four will consist of ten episodes.

So, how can you be ready for when season four comes out? Here’s how you can watch the show in the UK.

How to watch Succession in the UK

Full Succession cast list

Spoiler alert, all the main characters got out of season 3 alive and well (ish), so we can expect to see all the main players returning in season 4.

Here is the full list of cast members so far:

Brian Cox - Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong - Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook - Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy

Kieran Culkin - Roman Roy

Alan Ruck - Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen - Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun - cousin Greg Hirsch

J. Smith-Cameron - Gerri Kellman

Peter Friedman - Frank Vernon

David Rasche - Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens - Hugo Baker

Hiam Abbass - Marcia Roy

Justine Lupe - Willa Ferreyra

Scott Nicholson - Colin

Zoë Winters - Kerry

Jeannie Berlin - Cyd Peach

Dagmara Domińczyk - Karolina Novotney

Alexander Skarsgård - Lukas Mattson

Arian Moayed - Stewy Hosseini

Juliana Canfield - Jess Jordan

Annabelle Dexter-Jones - Naomi Pierce

Hope Davis - Sandi Furness

Cherry Jones - Nan

Justin Kirk - Jeryd Mencken

Stephen Root - Ron Petkus