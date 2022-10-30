Award-winning show White Lotus will return to screens for a second season of outrageous drama, as well as some dramatic new residents. The production of the second season wrapped in late September 2022 at Italy’s Lumina Studios, confirming the second season would be set in Sicily.

The hilarious murder-mystery will see the return of fan favourite character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge, return and travel to the White Lotus. However, Coolidge will be surrounded by a brand new star-studded cast including the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Hayley Lu Richardson and many more.

The first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The show became a global phenomenon and won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

While the show’s second season has yet to premier, fans will be pleased to know that creator Mike White hinted a third instalment is already in the works and has suggested season 1 and 2 characters could return to a location, potentially in Japan.

The show is American so it will first premier in their time zone, however, British fans desperate to see the episode as it first airs will be able to watch it on Sky and Now TV. So, when can UK viewers catch the first episode? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch White Lotus season two

The White Lotus will return for season two on Sunday (October 30) on HBO Max in the US. Those willing to stay up on Monday morning will be able to watch The White Lotus from 3am on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday (October 31).

The show will be available to stream on NOW from that time, and can be watched at any time after. Viewers can also watch it at 9pm on Sky Atlantic when it first airs on UK TV’s. If you are not a customer of Sky, you can sign up via the official website . Membership costs can vary depending on the package you wish to subscribe to.

Full cast of White Lotus season two

The new cast includes some huge names such as The Soprano’s star Michael Imperioli playing Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father Bert (Amadeus’s F Murray Abraham) and his college graduate son Albie (Adam DiMarco).

Here is the full cast list:

F Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso

Beatrice Grannò as Mia

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James as Cameron Babcock

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Jon Gries as Greg

Leo Woodall as Jack