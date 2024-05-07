115,000-square-foot factory destroyed by tornado as 70 employees shelter inside in shocking dashcam footage
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a tornado tore apart a manufacturing plant.
The footage, from the dashcam of a car parked three rows away, captures huge amounts of debris flying through the air as the tornado takes a hold. Seconds later, trees and cars are swept away and the roof of the building is ripped away. The tornado seemingly passes and what is left of the destroyed manufacturing plant along with damaged cars can be seen.
70 employees who were reportedly sheltering inside the Garner Industries factory, in Lincoln, Nebraska, suffered only minor injuries.
Local media reported that the 115,000-square-foot building holding automated machines and tools was a complete loss. The company reportedly laid off 62 employees on May 6 and 70 staff members will be transferred to another factory.
The NWS tornado survey said: “There was a complete failure of the roof and 3 walls of the plant. Employee cars sustained varying damage, with the worst being thrown at least 75-100 yards."
