Watch baby macaques bond with their mothers.

Adorable video shows two newborn baby Barbary macaques cuddling up to their mothers.

The Moroccan monkeys are thought to be only a few weeks old but are already exploring their surroundings.

The bright-eyed new arrivals at Trentham Monkey Forest near Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire make up a shrinking world-wide population of just 8,000 Barbary macaques - with the species now classed as highly endangered.

The 60-acre forest hosts 140 free-roaming Barbary macaques, and more babies are expected to arrive in the coming months.

