Dad makes unique giant frying pan Halloween costume for daughter after she asked to go as the kitchen utensil
A dad created an impressive flying pan Halloween costume for his daughter after she asked to go as the kitchen utensil for Halloween.
In a TikTok video posted on October 15, Glasgow-based contemporary artist Lewis McLean said: “My daughter has asked to go as a frying pan for Halloween which, yes, is the most random costume ever. I’ve made a giant frying pan for her to wear, which she wore to a party yesterday”.
The spectacular costume entails a huge black ‘frying pan’ which she wears like a backpack, along with an equally large silver spatula, finished off with fried egg eye face paint.
Lewis’ video has received 10k likes and 150 comments. One TikTok user said: “Your daughter is amazing but you are even more amazing for making that for her”. While another added: “Epic dad duties making memories of her childhood she will never forget and will always tell her pals how she had homemade costumes!”
To check out Lewis’ art visit his website here.
