Edinburgh: Heart-warming moment couple accidentally propose to each other at the same time

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The sweet moment a couple accidentally proposed to each other at the same time on Calton Hill will feature on this week’s episode of Caught on Camera on Shots! - Freeview channel 262.

This is the heart-warming moment a couple discovered they had both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.

A woman had planned to propose to her girlfriend a few days before Christmas during a trip to Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had a photographer waiting at the top of Calton Hill and had also given one of her 12-year-old twin daughters the responsibility of filming it.

Couple propose to each other at the same time on Calton Hill.Couple propose to each other at the same time on Calton Hill.
Couple propose to each other at the same time on Calton Hill. | SWNS

Her girlfriend had planned to propose in front of Edinburgh Castle, and was initially thrown off by a walk up Calton Hill.

Her girlfriend said: “She beat me to the proposal by seconds but I am quite happy to have gotten the first 'yes' out of the pair of us."

The touching proposal features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, on May 6 at 11pm, or on demand now on the Shots! website here.

Related topics:EdinburghPhotographerEdinburgh CastleVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice