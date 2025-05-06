Edinburgh: Heart-warming moment couple accidentally propose to each other at the same time
This is the heart-warming moment a couple discovered they had both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.
A woman had planned to propose to her girlfriend a few days before Christmas during a trip to Edinburgh.
She had a photographer waiting at the top of Calton Hill and had also given one of her 12-year-old twin daughters the responsibility of filming it.
Her girlfriend had planned to propose in front of Edinburgh Castle, and was initially thrown off by a walk up Calton Hill.
Her girlfriend said: “She beat me to the proposal by seconds but I am quite happy to have gotten the first 'yes' out of the pair of us."
The touching proposal features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera.
