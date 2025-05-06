Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sweet moment a couple accidentally proposed to each other at the same time on Calton Hill will feature on this week’s episode of Caught on Camera on Shots! - Freeview channel 262.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the heart-warming moment a couple discovered they had both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.

A woman had planned to propose to her girlfriend a few days before Christmas during a trip to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had a photographer waiting at the top of Calton Hill and had also given one of her 12-year-old twin daughters the responsibility of filming it.

Couple propose to each other at the same time on Calton Hill. | SWNS

Her girlfriend had planned to propose in front of Edinburgh Castle, and was initially thrown off by a walk up Calton Hill.

Her girlfriend said: “She beat me to the proposal by seconds but I am quite happy to have gotten the first 'yes' out of the pair of us."

The touching proposal features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, on May 6 at 11pm, or on demand now on the Shots! website here .