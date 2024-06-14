This video More videos

Watch as Lisa falls head first over the handlebars, catching the side of her head on the way down.

Video shows the hilarious moment a grandmother flipped over the handlebars while riding a seesaw.

Lisa Lloyd, 55, was on holiday in Corfu, Greece with her husband David, 58, a forklift driver, in May 2024.

Grandmother flips over the handlebars of seesaw on holiday. | SWNS

The couple decided to get their friend Paula, 57, to record them riding a seesaw so they could send the video to their grandkids. However, Lisa lost her balance while sitting at the highest point and fell over the handlebars and onto the ground - landing on her back. Lisa, who cut her ear in the fall, said David “panicked at first” but then they all laughed about it