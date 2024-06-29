I found a colony of 180,000 bees living in my house

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 22:00 BST
A family found a giant bee colony in their home - video shows some of the 180,000 bees that had been living inside their bedroom ceiling for several years.

A colony of over 180,000 bees were found in a bedroom ceiling, and relocated by Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company.A colony of over 180,000 bees were found in a bedroom ceiling, and relocated by Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company.
A colony of over 180,000 bees were found in a bedroom ceiling, and relocated by Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company. | Andrew Card/Loch Ness Honey Company

The homeowner's grandchildren said they heard buzzing one night when they were going to sleep. Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company helped to relocate the swarm back to temporary hives.

The colonies will now be monitored for parasites for several weeks and then used for honey production next year.

