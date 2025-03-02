I was gifted a £4.99 novelty cheesemaking kit...now I run a boutique cheese studio

This video More videos

Meet the former construction worker who opened a boutique cheese studio after a £4.99 novelty starter kit sparked a passion for cheesemaking.

Matthew Lloyd runs his own boutique cheese studio - just five years after a £4.99 gift sparked his passion.

Mr Lloyd explains in the video above (click to play), how he received a small cheese-making kit for Christmas, and it wasn't long before his new hobby had taken over his life.

He says that after years working as a construction consultant, he 'came home to cheese' - as he potters around in his boutique studio - called The Rennet Works, in the inspiring clip.

Mr Lloyd's awards include gold and bronze at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

A man who was given a novelty £4.99 cheese making kit as a Christmas present has just built a cheese factory in his back garden after turning it into a business. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

He was also recognised by the Academy of Cheese, and won a grant to be formally trained.

As well as making traditional flavours, Mr Lloyd experiments with incorporating chocolate and sweets into his products.

"I've got various awards for some of my smoked cheeses, my halloumi-style cheeses, but I’m very much into the experimental side of it as well.

"I really got into the science of it all... it's kind of taken over my life slightly!"

The above video features in episode 29 of Unconventional Brits - a weekly show on Shots! TV that celebrates some of the UK's quirky businesses and hobbies. Watch the full episode online: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52797780/unconventional-brits-episode-29.